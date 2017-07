Do you want to know more about this beautiful county you live in, the history, business and industry, government, agriculture, health and human services offered? If so, you can participate in the Johnson County Leadership Program, through the Chamber of Commerce. For details, contact Celeste Simcox Dunn, director at 423-291-9523, 423-727-7922, or csimcox90@hotmail.com. Program begins August 17th and meets one day per month.