Johnson County Hikers Club headed to Grayson Highlands

The Johnson County Hikers Club is open to everyone. You do not have to be highly experienced though the ability to hike the length of the trail is essential. Beginners and supervised children are welcome. We will meet in the parking lot of the Food Lion in Mountain City on the Hwy 421 end. We meet at 8:45 a.m. and leave at 9:00 a.m. sharp unless otherwise stated. We carpool from there to hike sites. Bring a walking stick, lunch, plenty of water and sunscreen. A hat often comes in handy, too. All hikes are on Saturday unless otherwise stated. Because of weather conditions or unexpected events, we may need to substitute our stated destination for something more fitting to the day. If you have questions, call Carol at 727-5947 or check us out on Facebook.

Sept. 23rd – Today we will be going to a new hike for all of us at Squibb Creek Falls in the Erwin area. This is a 4.5 mile hike of moderate difficulty and moves through the woods and along a creek that pools and tumbles the whole way. Note: we will need to cross the creek several times along the way by “rock hopping” so please wear shoes that can get wet but still give you good footing. (Dry shoes and socks for the way home might come in handy too). This creek crossing could be very refreshing! Come and adventure along with us.