Johnson County Hikers Club headed to Crabtree Falls

The Johnson County Hikers Club is open to everyone. You do not have to be highly experienced though the ability to hike the length of the trail is essential. Beginners and supervised children are welcome. We will meet in the parking lot of the Food Lion in Mountain City on the Hwy 421 end. We meet at 8:45 a.m. and leave at 9:00 a.m. sharp unless otherwise stated. We carpool from there to hike sites. Bring a walking stick, lunch, plenty of water and sunscreen. A hat often comes in handy, too. All hikes are on Saturday unless otherwise stated. Because of weather conditions or unexpected events, we may need to substitute our stated destination for something more fitting to the day. If you have questions, call Carol at 727-5947 or check us out on Facebook.

July 22nd – Today we will leave at 8 (meet at 7:45) for our hike to the Falls of Little Stoney. This is a wondrous walk in the woods along a picture perfect creek. Truly a “hidden” treasure since the “road” to the trailhead is rough and about five miles long. The walk itself is about five miles and can involve some challenging footing as most creek walks do. But this is a beautiful hike and well worth the trouble. Come and join us on this lovely adventure into the woods.