JOHNSON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

TO RECEIVE

TENNESSEE CENTER FOR PERFORMANCE EXCELLENCE

INTEREST RECOGNITION

Mountain City, TN – The Johnson County Health Department has earned Interest Level Recognition in the annual Excellence in Tennessee recognition program administered by the Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence (TNCPE). TNCPE is Tennessee’s only statewide quality program and is patterned on the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, the national standard for recognizing role model performance through innovation, improvement, and visionary leadership. The Johnson County Health Department will accept the award at the 24th Annual Excellence in Tennessee Awards Banquet on March 2, 2017, at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs.

“The Johnson County Health Department, led by County Director Caroline Hurt, is actively and eagerly embracing this continuous process of improvement in carrying out our collective Mission,” said Regional Director Rebekah English, Northeast Regional Health Office.

The Johnson County Health Department provides clinical-based and population-based public health services to residents in and around Johnson County, Tennessee.

Through an annual evaluation and assessment process, TNCPE recognizes high-performing organizations that demonstrate continuous improvement and role model processes. This year, TNCPE has named 42 organizations as 2016 Award winners that represent outstanding achievement in the following industry sectors: health care, manufacturing, service, education, government, and nonprofit.

“This award represents hard work, focus, and a dedication to performance improvement,” Gov. Bill Haslam said. “The Johnson County Health Department’s efforts to improve its processes will go beyond the walls of the organization’s workplace to touch lives throughout Tennessee.”

Organizations like the Johnson County Health Department apply to the TNCPE program at one of four levels. As the levels increase, so does the depth and complexity of the application, which is based on the Baldrige Excellence Framework. Since the program was founded in 1993, only 23 organizations have attained the excellence designation. One will receive the Excellence Award this year; two organizations will be honored with the Achievement Award; thirteen will receive a Commitment Award; and 26 will receive Interest Recognition.

“This program helps organizations look at the big picture and continuously strive to implement the best practices in their industry,” said TNCPE President Katie Rawls. “But it’s not easy—organizations like the Johnson County Health Department are truly passionate about performance excellence and have chosen TNCPE and the Baldrige framework to help them become the best they can be.”

A full list of winners can be found on the TNCPE website www.tncpe.org.

Established in 1993 as a public-private partnership, the Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence strives to promote economic development and drive organizational excellence by helping companies and organizations grow more competitive in today’s global marketplace through affordable, in-depth assessments. A statewide nonprofit, TNCPE is grounded in the Baldrige Excellence Framework—a holistic framework used by organizations across multiple industries to improve their performance and achieve sustainable results. More than 1,300 organizations have participated in and benefited from the TNCPE program. Four Tennessee businesses—Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation, Pal’s Sudden Service, Eastman Chemical Company, and Federal Express—have been honored with both the prestigious Baldrige National Quality Award and the TNCPE Excellence Award.

For more information about the Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence, contact Katie Rawls, president and CEO, at katie.rawls@tncpe.org.

For more information on the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, visit www.nist.gov/baldrige.

For more information on Johnson County Health Department, contact Caroline Hurt at caroline.hurt@tn.gov.