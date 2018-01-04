Johnson County Health Department offers free flu vaccines

Mountain City, Tenn. – Flu season is here, with seasonal influenza cases now reported across Tennessee. The Johnson County Health Department is working to protect the entire community by providing flu vaccinations at no charge to area residents on a first come, first served basis. A small amount of vaccine is still available and to ensure they can be used to protect health will be provided at no charge to patients until vaccine supplies are depleted. Appointments must be made to receive flu vaccine, and are now being scheduled at the clinic.

“Anyone, even healthy people, can get the flu and serious problems related to the flu can happen at any age. Vaccination is the best protection against the flu, and the Johnson County Health Department recommends that everyone six months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year,” said Caroline Hurt, County Director. “It takes about two weeks to be protected after you get the flu vaccine, so we want everyone who hasn’t had their flu shot to get one right away to help keep our community healthy.”

The flu vaccine is especially important for people at high risk for serious illness or death from influenza such as the elderly, pregnant women and young children, as well as healthcare workers, and family and friends of anyone at high risk. Expectant mothers should be vaccinated during pregnancy to protect themselves and pass protection on to their unborn babies.

Flu shots will be provided at no charge to patients. Both adults and children may receive flu vaccine at the clinic. Please call the Johnson County Health Department at (423) 727-9731 today to book your appointment. The clinic is located at 715 West Main Street in Mountain City and open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.