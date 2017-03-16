Johnson County FFA students help protect watershed

SATURDAY, MARCH 11, 2017 – It’s early on a frosty 28 degree Saturday morning. Most high school students are fast asleep, warm in their beds. For a group of Johnson County FFA Members, their community project means donning coats, warm gloves, boots and grabbing shovels. In cooperation with Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Maymead Farm, members planted 1500 trees and shrubs along creek banks in the Neva community. Several species were planted including oaks, maples, and dogwoods. These trees will help control erosion and any runoff from roads and farm land. Agriculture is about protecting the environment for future generations. The work done by Johnson County FFA members will be lasting on the community’s watershed.