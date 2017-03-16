The Johnson County Farmers market will hold their annual spring vendor meeting and pot luck April 6th at 12 noon.

The Johnson County Farmers market will hold their annual spring vendor meeting and pot luck at the Johnson County Health Department annex conference room at 12 noon on Thursday, April 6th. The meeting will last approximately 2 hours, but, if you are taking your lunch hour, come for whatever part you can. Bring a dish to share and if you can fill out the vendor application to bring with you and read the 2017 updated rules and regulations with the additional information, that will expedite the process. You can find all of that on our website JohnsonCountyFM.org.

This is open to past, present and potential future vendors as well as others in the community interested in the Farmers Market news. We have lots of exciting information to share and look forward to seeing all of you!