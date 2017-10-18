Johnson County Farmer’s Market to introduce new winter market

By Jana Jones

Johnson County Farmer’s Market Manager

Cold weather is on its way to the mountains of East TN. This is the time most home gardens are being put to sleep for the winter. The only way to find farm fresh organic greens and vegetables after our local outdoor

Farmers Market comes to an end the last of October is to travel to Boone, Abingdon, or Jonesborough. That is, up until now. We are excited to announce the grand opening of the Johnson County Winter Farmers Market! Richard Calkins is a local farmer who has developed his hoop house operation to produce year round organic vegetables. Calkins will be spearheading the Johnson County Winter Farmers Market that will begin Saturday, November 4th. This new venture will be held indoors at the Johnson County Welcome Center basement, located on 421 from 9am until 12pm each Saturday through the winter months.

The new Winter Market will offer a variety of produce, pasture raised beef and pork, fresh baked goods, local honey, homemade jams, jellies, and some crafts. The success of this venture will be dependent upon the support of

the community. The Tomahawk poll last week asked the question “Would you like to see a winter time Farmers Market involving fresh produce, local honey, baked goods, etc?”. The answer was a resounding YES with 86% of

those weighing in voting in favor of the idea. So, we are very hopeful to see this market flourish with many regular customers.

Plans are to have an area of the Welcome Center basement set up with tables to offer folks a place to sit and enjoy a morning cup of coffee with a fresh Danish from the Country Girl or a famous Webb sticky bun. There is

plenty of parking behind the Welcome Center and there will be signage around town reminding folks of the Saturday morning market. Each Friday our Facebook page will post exactly what will be offered for the next day,

so be sure to “Like” our page to receive the most up-to-date postings. Don’t have Facebook? We will list weekly items in the Tomahawk Community Events and email out to those who are on our e-blast list each Friday. If eating fresh from the farm organic produce is important to you, we hope you will help us make this new winter market a smashing success.

But, for the next two weeks we are still located at the County Courthouse parking lot across from the Post Office in downtown Mountain City. We have plenty of fresh produce, fresh squeezed apple cider, amazing baked goods and home canned goods, beautiful handmade crafts, and live music. The FRE$H SAVINGS program, which doubles the dollars for our EBT customers allowing them to get FREE fresh fruits and vegetables, will be offered

until the end of October. Be sure to come by to see why fresh is best!