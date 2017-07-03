Johnson County Farmers Market to hold Berry Baking Contest

By Jana Jones

Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries . . . July is the month of berry abundance in the Appalachian region. Do you have a favorite berry pie, cake, or cobbler recipe? The Johnson County Farmers Market (JCFM) would like to invite all of our fabulous bakers in the area to join in the fun and enter our 2nd Annual Berry Baking Contest.

This year we will have 3 contests which will include children and youth: ages 7 to 12, ages 13 to 17, and adult. There will be two categories to enter. 1st category will include pies, tarts, and pastries while the 2nd category will include cakes, muffins and cobblers. Each participant can enter one or both categories. The judging will be Friday, July 21. All entries are to be dropped off at the UT Extension office located next to the post office at 212 College Street before 11:30am July 21. Contestants can pick up an entry form with all of the information at the UT Extension office or at the JCFM on Saturday mornings.

There will be blue, red and white ribbons for every contestant and one grand prize winner for each age group. The grand prize for the 7 to 12 age range will be an assortment of baking supplies including pot holders, measuring cups and spoons, and a cookie sheet set. The 13 to 17 youth grand prize will be baking supplies including a rolling pin, mixing bowl, and pie pan. The adult grand prize will be dinner for two at La Cucina’s Italian Kitchen! We are very grateful to Farmers State Bank for sponsoring our annual Berry Baking Contest.

Judging will take place Friday afternoon and all of the entries will be on display Saturday, July 22 at the JCFM where customers are welcome to taste all of the award winning desserts. Contestants are asked to come by the market to pick up their ribbon and any prizes by 11:30.

The Johnson County Farmers Market is located at the county courthouse parking lot in downtown Mountain City. We invite all out to enjoy the live music, kid’s events, homegrown foods, and handmade crafts offered by our vendors each Saturday morning from 9 to 12.