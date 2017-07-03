Johnson County farmers market finds

On Saturday, July 8th we will have grass fed beef, pasture raised chicken eggs, strawberries, blueberries, carrots, green beans, lettuce mix, kale, spring onions, salad and pickling cucumbers, endive, mustard greens, radishes, peppers, eggplant, new potatoes, broccoli, cabbage, fresh cilantro, chives, basil, oregano, lemon balm, mint, parsley, dill and arugula.

Our bakers are bringing Asiago garlic bread, French bread, whole wheat bread, blueberry lemon coffee cake, cream brûlée tarts , cookies, muffins, pepperoni rolls and patriotic pinwheel cupcakes. We’ll also have homemade jams and jellies, peach butter, chow chow, granola, herbal infused vinegars, soaps, lotions, sunscreen, jewelry, wood carvings, ceramic pottery, essential oil diffusers, hanging plants, annuals, perennials, potted conifers and more! The Johnson County Farmers Market is open each Saturday from 9 to 12 at the county courthouse parking lot. Music by Jerry Moses and friends!