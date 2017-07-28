Johnson County Farmers Market finds for July 29th

On Saturday, July 29th we will have a Cajun shrimp boil with corn and potatoes, grass fed beef, pasture raised chicken eggs, blueberries, blackberries, tomatoes, green beans, summer squash, zucchini, kohlrabi, lettuce mix, kale, spring onions, salad and pickling cucumbers, endive, mustard and collard greens, radishes, peppers, eggplant, potatoes, broccoli, cabbage, fresh cilantro, chives, basil, oregano, mint, parsley, and dill. Our bakers are bringing jalapeño cheese loafs, French bread, cinnamon buns, challah egg bread, cookies, muffins, pepperoni rolls and cupcakes. We’ll also have homemade jams and jellies, granola, apple cider vinegar, soaps, lotions, sunscreen, jewelry, and more! The Johnson County Farmers Market is open each Saturday from 9 to 12 at the county courthouse parking lot. Music this week by Randy Dandur and and Friends!