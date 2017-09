The Johnson County Farmers Market is hosting the first annual Harvest Celebration Dinner to be held September 23. Tickets are now available at the Johnson County Welcome Center or at the Farmers Market Saturday mornings. Early bird price available through September 9th or until supply lasts. There are a limited amount of tickets available for this event. Silent auction donations for the dinner are being accepted also at the Welcome Center. For more information go to JohnsonCountyFM.org.