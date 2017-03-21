Johnson County Democratic Party reorganization convention

The Johnson County Democratic Party’s reorganization meeting has been scheduled for Saturday, March 25, 2017, to meet in the Lower Courtroom of the JC Courthouse, 9a.m. – 12p.m. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with a meet and greet at 10 and the formal meeting at 10:30.

This meeting will result in newly elected or reelected Democratic Party Officers who will lead the party through 2019. Any active or interested Democrats are welcome to join our fellowship, planning and official business with new and old members alike.

This will be a great opportunity for the Democrats to bring in new members and new ideas as we prepare for the next campaign. County reorganization is an exciting opportunity to convene and discuss fundraisers and plans for 2018.