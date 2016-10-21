The Johnson County Community Theatre will present A- Haunting We will Go October 21, 22, 28 and 29

Oct. 21,22, 28 & 29 – 7 pm; Oct. 29 – 3pm, JC Community Theatre’s Fall Production, A-Haunting We Will Go- a full-length mystery-comedy by Tim Kelly. Screams in the dark and galloping goose flesh! Glamorous, young television producer Norma Corwin made a childhood vow that once in her life she would spend a night alone in The Inn of the Three Sisters, an eerie and forbidding hotel famous for an unresolved murder, horrifying spirit manifestations and murderous intrigue. When she learns the inn is to be dynamited to make way for a new highway, she decides the time is now (or never) and the fun begins. A strange assortment of uninvited “guests” arrive to add more mystery: ESP expert Madame Lugosi; a young serviceman who says he’s lost his way; a doomed young woman who comes to warn Norma that she’s in great danger; and the spirits of the three young sisters who, with the villainous handyman Flint, are cursed to relive the ghastly murder each night.

Heritage Hall is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the Area with quality entertainment at affordable pricing. Most evening shows start at 7pm; most tickets are $10 advance and $12 at door, and most youth seats are $5. For tickets, or reservations, call 423-727-7444 and leave a message. The Box Office is open on Tuesday – Friday,12 – 2 pm at 126 College Street, For more information visit heritagehalltheatre.