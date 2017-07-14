Johnson County Community Hospital hosts blood drive in honor of Hunter Lundy

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. – Johnson County Community Hospital will host a blood drive with nonprofit regional blood center, Blood Assurance, in honor of Hunter Lundy. The blood drive will take place on July 26 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Johnson County Community Hospital on 1901 South Shady St.

“Johnson County Community Hospital is honored to join with the Lundy family and host this blood drive in memory of Hunter Lundy,” said Chastity Trivette, assistant administrator and director of ancillary services for Johnson County Community Hospital. “Blood drives with Blood Assurance are our only source of blood products needed to be prepared in the event of emergencies and also to maintain the health of our citizens who need regular transfusions to live. We encourage everyone who can come to donate in honor of Hunter.”

The blood drive will feature Hunter’s favorite snacks and keepsakes for all donors. Additionally, all donors will receive the “Heart of a Hero” T-shirt, donors 18 years or older will be entered into a drawing to win a grill and donors 18 years or older will be entered into a drawing to win the “Pick Your Paradise” vacation getaway.

For more information about this blood drive or to schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodassurance.org/hunter or contact Sadie Lundy at 423-302-8122.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving 51 counties and more than 76 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need. Blood Assurance is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.