Johnson County Bank employees donate $5,000 to Niswonger Children’s Hospital

County Bank employees presented a $5,000 check to Niswonger Childrens’s Hospital Wednesday, September 21 at the Johnson County Community Hospital Foundation Women’s Luncheon. This money will be used to purchase a Starlight Fun Center. According to Melanie Redding, Child Life Program Manager, many of the children cannot leave their rooms to engage in activities. This Wii type device can be moved from room to room and is used to engage and entertain children during long hours of treatment or extended stays. It also distracts children from stress of illness and painful or complicated medical procedures.

This project was organized by Megan McEwen and Brionna Reece of Johnson County Bank with full participation from management and all 20 employees of Johnson County Bank. “We wanted to do something special for the children who are patients at the Niswonger Childrens Hospital so we started our adventure by collecting toys” said McEwen. With the help of Johnson County Little League, an abundance of toys were donated. According to Karen Clark of Mountain States Foundation, her car wouldn’t hold them all, so she had to make a second trip. “This just wasn’t enough for the bank employees, we wanted to do more. We were told that there was a need for this gaming system and we knew we wanted to meet that need,” said McEwen. A 5k Color Run was one of the ways funds were raised for this project. It was a huge success and Megan expressed her gratitude to those who participated. “We are proud that Johnson County Bank was able to raise enough money to make this donation possible, McEwen continued. “Bill Brookshire, Chris and Bonnie Reece are always ready and willing to support us in any project that we as Johnson County Bank employees undertake. We are family and we are so fortunate to work with such caring people. We feel blessed to be able to do something to help the children during their hospital stay.”