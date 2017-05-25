Johnson County Arts Council looking forward to arts center

An arts center in Johnson County has been a dream and goal for so many people. As a result of the dedication, commitment, and generosity of Mountain Electric’s Operation Pocket Change, the Arts Council and our community, the Johnson County Center for the Arts will soon be a reality.

Farmers State Bank has generously worked with the Arts Council to provide a building for the Center, and renovation is ready to begin.

Nancy Garrick, Johnson County Arts Council President , said “this is a long time dream of mine, and I am so excited about the difference it will make to our young people and all of our community.”

“The Operation Pocket Change grant is one of the first contributions and we are so appreciative”, stated Cristy Dunn, artist and Arts Council Vice President. “Art is for everyone and we need the whole community’s support and involvement.”

The hard working, dedicated committee is excited about the Arts Center and can’t wait for its completion. The committee consists of Evelyn Cook, Cristy Dunn, Russell Love, Celia Pennington, Mona Alderson and Temple Reece.