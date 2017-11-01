Johnson County 4-H reports

Today, we had our second 4-H meeting. We learned how to go through our club meeting. We learned about our next project, which is the Public Speaking contest. The winners of our recyclable ornament contest are: Megan Stout won 1st place. Lilly Powell won 2nd place. Anna Norris won 3rd place.

Jaida Garland

Mrs. Eggleston’s 4th Grade

Doe Elementary

On September 21, 2017 Mrs. Dugger’s 6th Grade had their 4-H meeting. In our meeting, we talked about our officer jobs and who was going to be elected as President, Vice President, Secretary, and Reporter. The winners of our election were: Josh Lowe- President, Casey Ollinger- Vice President, Chase Muncy- Secretary, and I, Destiny Nicholson- Reporter. After the election, we talked about our first project, the recyclable ornament contest. Then, Mrs. Pleasant and Ms. Taylor showed us examples of other ornaments that had been made and they gave us great ideas.

Destiny Nicholson

Mrs. Dugger’s 6th Grade

Laurel Elementary

This month Mrs. Dugger’s 6th grade turned in their recyclable ornament. Mrs. Pleasant told us about our next project for next month. Our next project is the speech contest. We learned about writing a speech using the hamburger model. We have to have an introduction, a body and a conclusion to our speech. We need to remember to make eye contact, remember to practice, and to meet our time limit. Then Mrs. Pleasant gave examples of posture and the way we should stand. We shouldn’t lean against the board or move from side to side. We also went over an example speech about Abraham Lincoln. Last, Mrs. Pleasant and Ms. Taylor gave out the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place ribbons. The 1st place winner was Kailahni Webster. The 2nd place winner was Trista Dunn. In 3rd place was a tie between Casey Ollinger and Allison Sutherland.

Destiny Nicholson

Mrs. Dugger’s 6th Grade

Laurel Elementary

Mrs. Shepherd’s 5th Grade class had their 1st 4-H meeting on September 26, 2017. At this meeting we elected our class officers and they are: Tory Torbett- President, Taylor Chapman- Vice President, Secretary- Bella Lowe, and Reporter- Kylah Henley. Our 1st project was the Recyclable Ornament contest. Today, October 27, we found out who won the contest. The winners were: 1st place- Kylah Henley, 2nd place-Cameron Crowder, and 3rd place was a tie between Ethan Ward and Bella Lowe.

Kylah Henley

Mrs. Shepherd’s 5th Grade

Mountain City Elementary