JCHS Spanish student interviews local Mexican business owner

My name is Justin Hamilton and I am a Spanish III Student at Johnson County High School. On Friday December 9th, 2016 I spoke with María Alguilar, the owner of Sabor a México, a small store located in Mountain City. I spoke with María about the upcoming holiday season and her life in the United States and Mexico.

Justin: “How long have you lived in the United States and why did you want to move here?”

Maria: “I moved here about 16 years ago. I moved in order to have a better life. “

J: “Great! What brought you to this small town and why did you want to open a store here?”

M: “My job brought me here, and I wanted to open a store for my friends to work in.”

J: “What do you like most about Mexico? The United States?”

M: “I really like the food from Mexico! The people from Mexico are so kind and hardworking. I like [about the United States] is that there is more security and more jobs. There are also more opportunities to make money.

J: “I also really like Mexican food. Did you celebrate the Day of the Dead this year? How was it and do you prefer to celebrate it in Mexico or the United States?

M: “Not really. I like to celebrate it in Mexico much more.”

J: “I would love to go to Mexico for the Day of the Dead celebration it seems like a huge party and the culture really interests me.”

M: “Yes it is very fun.”

J: “How do you celebrate Christmas? Do you cook a lot with your family? What do you all eat?

M: “We celebrate with a huge party. There’s food and candy and piñatas for the children. We eat tamales, mole (chocolate sauce), ponche, barbacoa, y posole. There is a lot of food!”

J: “I really really like tamales. You can never really have enough food. I really enjoy typical Mexican food, but do you enjoy typical American food? Which are your favorites?”

M: “Yes, yes. I like macaroni, turkey, mashed potatoes, and barbecue.”

Español

¿Cuánto tiempo hace que vive en los Estados Unidos y porque quiso mover allí?

María: “Moví aquí hace 15 o 16 años. Moví para tener una vida mejor.”

¿Qué le trajo a este pueblo pequeño y porque quiso abrir una tienda aquí?

M: “Mi trabajo me trajo aquí y para mis compañeros a trabajar.”

¿Qué le gusta más de México? y ¿los Estados Unidos?

M: : “¡Me gusta mucho la comida de México! Las personas de México

son sencillas y son trabajadoras. En los Estados Unidos me gusta que

hay más seguridad y más trabajos. [Me gustan] Muchas cosas. Hay

más dinero, también.”

¿Celebró el Día de los Muertos este año? ¿Cómo fue y le gusta celebrarlo en los Estados Unidos o en México?

M: “No realmente. Me gusta celebrarlo más en México. Es una fiesta

grande. Hay mucha comida y decoro mucho.

¿Cómo celebra el día de Navidad? ¿Cocina con su familia? ¿Qué comen ustedes?

M: “Celebramos con una fiesta grande. Hay comida, dulces y piñatas

para los niños. Hay tamales, ponche, mole, barbacoa, y posole. Hay

mucha.

A mi me gusta mucho la comida típica de México, pero ¿A usted le gusta la comida típica de los Estados Unidos? ¿Cuáles le gustan más?

M: “Sí, sí. Me gustan macarrones, pavo, el puré de papas mucho, y

barbacoa.”