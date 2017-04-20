JCHS inducts 43 students into National Honor Society

On April 12, 2017, the families of forty-three juniors and seniors from Johnson County High School gathered to witness the induction ceremony for the JCHS chapter of the National Honor Society. The National Honor Society is one of the most prestigious organizations at Johnson County High School. The Society stands for Character, Service, Leadership, and Scholarship.

The names of the 2017 inductees are Abigail Arnett, Caleb Arnett, Caden Arnold, Jonathan Arnold, Nathan Arnold, Tyler Berry, Makayla Bilodeau, Caleigh Blair, Brittney Brooks, Courtney Brooks, Haley Brown, Elizabeth Coffey, Christian Dugger, Makayla Fritts, Madison Graybeal, Shahnoa Greene, Shane Greer, Shea Huyard, Emilie Icenhour, Holly Lay, Mackenzie Leonard, Faith Lowe, Sydney Manuel, Kyman Matherly, Chase McGlamery, Brooke McNutt, Isaiah Penley, Hailey Potter, Gabriel Reece, Megan Rice, Andrew Robinson, Cynthia Sampson, Dylan Shepherd, Nathaniel Shepherd, Kamryn Sluder, Abigail Smith, Spencer Stanley, Courtney Stout, Krista Summerow, Austin Trivette, Hallie Walters, Josie Ward, and Brandi Wills.

Out of these students, five were elected officers for the 2017-2018 school-year:

President: Holly Lay; Vice President: Emilie Icenhour; Secretary: Andrew Robinson; Treasurer: Kyman Matherly, Blood Drive Chairman: Shea Huyard.