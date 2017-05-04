JCHS Class of 1958 reunion

The JCHS Class of 1958 Reunion on July 15, 2017 will be held at the Crewette Building at 12:00 noon for a social hour and lunch at 1:00 p.m. If you would like to attend please send $11.00 per person to Daisy Everett, 310 North Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 or Mary Ann Worley at 1237 Roan Creek Rd. Mountain City, TN 37683. Also, you are invited to breakfast at 8:00 a.m. on 07-15-17 at Hardee’s your expense. We hope to see you on July 15, 2017.