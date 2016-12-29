JCHS art scholarship available

Buddy Vaiden Enterprises, a leader and supporter of the arts relating to authorship and paintings in Johnson County, has established The Vaiden Enterprises Art Scholarship. This scholarship will be made available to the Johnson County High School senior class of 2017, and renewed annually. The number of candidates will be narrowed down to three, and the final decision will be made by April 1, 2017. The primary judge of the three pieces presented by the student for review will be judged by Buddy Vaiden, with input from the JCHS art teacher, student counselor, and the Johnson County Arts Council.

The requirements to be able to be considered as one of three finalists are as follows:

He or she must be a graduating senior in good standing. The minimum GPA will be 3.0. They must have been enrolled in the art class for at least two years. They must have been accepted to an accredited college of their choice, taking art as their minor. Applicants must be able to present three of their works for review. Realism, surrealism, and abstract genres, or any combination will be acceptable style mode. Encaustic art will not be considered this year. He or she must be involved in one other student club or athletic participation to show diversity and the desire to further his or her social skills and the ability to work with others. The scholarship monies must be used to support and exclusively aid related college art class expenses. Vaiden must meet with the legal guardians of the three candidates to discuss the concept of the art profession and their commitment to support the candidate with any available emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual support. A 500-1000 word essay should be submitted to Buddy Vaiden providing the reasons why they should be the award recipient. This should be a letter that will show both positive reasons, their personal desire to further their art skills, and possible negative issues that the student anticipates they will face, if any.

Send essays to Buddy Vaiden, PO Box 708, Mountain City, TN 37683.

The amount of this year’s scholarship is $1,000.00.