Introducing “Breakfast at the Market”

By Jana Jones

What better way to start your Saturday morning than sitting outside in the fresh air, enjoying the view of the surrounding mountains, and listening to live music while you savor a hearty homemade breakfast? Where would this be available in Mountain City you may ask? Well, the Johnson County Farmers Market (JCFM) is now offering an assortment of breakfast items and freshly roasted and ground coffee every Saturday morning through October!

The breakfast tent and tables are set up each morning by 8:30 for earlier risers complete with fresh cut flowers. Customers can browse to see what the bakers offer and enjoy a meal after they have completed their morning walk around the Ralph Stout Park trail. Musicians begin playing between 9 and 9:30 with all of the vendors ready to sell by 8:45. For those folks who prefer to sleep in a bit on Saturday morning, consider Brunch at the market. There are usually still plenty of fresh baked items to choose from at 11 am.

Last Saturday’s breakfast items featured Buckeye Farms offered slices of delicious ham and spinach quiche, a vegetarian spinach quiche, (both made with Monterey Jack cheese, organic locally grown spinach and her pasture raised chicken eggs), rhubarb muffins, blueberry muffins, and pepperoni cheese rolls. The Country Girl had three varieties of bagels: blueberry, everything, and blueberry, everything, and jalapeño cheddar, four types of croissants: Chocolate, lemon, pepper jack, chipotle habanero and classic and Webb had his famous fresh-out-of-the-oven cinnamon rolls. Each week Connie and Bill from Life’s Little Luxuries will offer coffee made from their home roasted Ethiopian or Guatemalan coffee beans. Depending on what the vendors make, the breakfast items will vary each week. This Saturday, Buckeye Farms is making salmon chard quiche and mushroom chard quiche along with her muffins and pepperoni/cheese rolls.

We welcome you to join us each Saturday morning to enjoy the live music, children activities, and all that our vendors offer – local, homegrown, or homemade. We participate in the Fre$h Savings Program which doubles the dollars for EBT customers on fresh fruits and vegetables. Through June all EBT customers also receive a gift. You can also support the JCFM by purchasing one of our “Fresh is Best” T-shirts or becoming a “Friend of the Market.” Find out more at the Market Manager’s tent. “Like” us on Facebook to get updates every week. The market is located at Ralph Stout Park in the parking area near the playground from 9 to 12. Remember, FRESH IS BEST!