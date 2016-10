Infant memorial service Oct. 15th

Oct. 15 is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Day. There will be a Community Infant Memorial Service on Oct. 15, 6 pm, at Sunset Memorial Park, 999 Honeysuckle St, Mountain City, TN for anyone who has lost a child during pregnancy or infancy for ANY reason. For more information:www.communitymemorialbabies.com or email us at this address.