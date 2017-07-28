Hunter safety classes scheduled

Hunter safety classes are scheduled (free of charge) in August at Johnson County Health Dept. Annex Building, 715 W. Main St., Mountain City.

Mon., Tues., and Thursday, Aug. 7, 8, and 10: 6 – 9 p.m;

Friday, Aug. 11: 6 – 8 p.m. (written test);

Sat., Aug. 12: 9 – 11 a.m. (shooting event) at 3252 Forge Creek Rd. (old Forge Creek School)

Register on line at www.tn.gov/twra; click on For Hunters tab (it’s 3rd one over); click on Hunter Education (its 7th link down); scroll toward the bottom and click on Find A Class; click on Option tab and choose Hunter Education Classroom Course; click on View Upcoming Events; then click on Use A Zip Code, enter 37683 (it will default to 75-mile range – you can change to 10 or 50); after finding our class date click on View Event and start registering.

Call Jerry Jordan at 727-7238 with questions (event #2318)