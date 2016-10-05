Honor Guard flag retirement ceremony

The Johnson County Honor Guard will hold a flag retirement ceremony on Tuesday, October 18 at 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 61 at 318 North Church Street. The public is invited to attend and bring any used, faded or tattered American or Tennessee flags for honorable retirement and disposal. For those interested, a limited number of new 3’x5’ nylon American flags will be available for sale. Flags may also be dropped off at City Hall before the ceremony or placed in the drop box beside the driveway at the American Legion Post.