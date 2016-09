Homecoming at Nelson Chapel Baptist Church

Everyone is invited to join us this Sunday, September 25th at 10:30 am for our Homecoming services.

We will have Caleb’s Crossing as our special guest leading us in worship.

Come join us for wonderful worship and great food after the service. For more information contact the church office at 423-727-3055. We are located at 2043 Forge Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.