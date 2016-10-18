Holiday Fair at Farmers Market
The last Farmers Market of 2016 will be on October 29th and
we are going out with a “bang” by sponsoring our first Holiday
Fair. Stock up on decorations, gifts and food for the upcoming
holidays. We’ll have many local art and craft vendors to
offer soaps, soy candles, ceramics, woodwork, jewelry and
other handmade gifts. Bring the kids and grandkids to paint a
pumpkin, enjoy hot apple cider or one of the delicious baked
delights. We will be open from 9am until 1pm at the Johnson
County Courthouse parking lot.
