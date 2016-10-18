Holiday Fair at Farmers Market

The last Farmers Market of 2016 will be on October 29th and

we are going out with a “bang” by sponsoring our first Holiday

Fair. Stock up on decorations, gifts and food for the upcoming

holidays. We’ll have many local art and craft vendors to

offer soaps, soy candles, ceramics, woodwork, jewelry and

other handmade gifts. Bring the kids and grandkids to paint a

pumpkin, enjoy hot apple cider or one of the delicious baked

delights. We will be open from 9am until 1pm at the Johnson

County Courthouse parking lot.