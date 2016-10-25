Holiday Fair at the Farmers Market Oct 29

We will have fresh pressed apple cider, an abundance of winter squash, colorful gourds and pumpkins of all sizes along with a variety of peppers, potatoes, tomatoes, herbs, lettuce, cucumbers, eggplant, leeks, cabbage, kale, pears, apples, grass fed beef, eggs, mouth watering baked goods as well as beautiful handmade crafts. We are closing out the season with a Holiday Fair featuring many more craft vendors, local music and pumpkin painting for the kids and grandkids. So, come on out and stock up on decorations, food and gifts for all of the upcoming holidays. Our Fresh Savings Program allows food stamp customers to get twice the value on their EBT card for fresh fruits and vegetables. We are Located at the Johnson County Courthouse parking lot across from the post office in downtown Mountain City. Extended hours this Saturday from 9am until 1pm. Like us on Facebook for the latest updates. Remember, fresh is best!