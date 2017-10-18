Holiday Fair at the Farmers Market Oct 28th

For our last outdoor market of the season, the Johnson County Farmers Market will go out with a bang. We have over 24 vendors coming to the Holiday Fair Market providing not only farm fresh produce and fresh baked goods, but a variety of local crafters as well. We’ll have pumpkin painting for the kids, hot apple cider, fall and Christmas decorations, gifts, and live music. The Holiday Fair will be at the County Courthouse parking lot across from the post office in downtown Mountain City from 9am until 12pm Saturday, October 28th. Extra parking will be across the street at the Community Center.