Historical Society’s recipe submission deadline Feb. 28

The Johnson County Historical Society has announced the cut off date for submission of recipes for the new cookbook which will be published this summer. The last date to submit your family recipes will be Tuesday, February 28, 2017. We would like to have a bit of information about the recipes: who gave you the recipe or if it is your own creation, how you came to make it. Recipes can be dropped off at the Johnson County Welcome Center, Thursday-Sunday, mailed to the Historical Society, P.O. Box 123, Mountain City, TN 37683, or email to: janie_gentry@yahoo.com