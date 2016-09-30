Hikers Club hiking Great Channels

The Johnson County Hikers Club is open to everyone. You do not have to be highly experienced though the ability to hike the length of the trail is essential. Beginners and supervised children are welcome. We will meet in the parking lot of the Food Lion on the Hwy. 421 end. We meet at 8:45 and leave at 9:00 sharp unless otherwise stated. We carpool from there to the hike sites. If you can’t meet us at Food Lion, we will be happy to look for you at the Trailhead. Bring a walking stick, lunch, plenty of water and sunscreen and a hat often comes in handy. All hikes are on Saturday unless otherwise stated. Because of weather conditions or unexpected events we may need to substitute our stated destination for something more fitting that day. If you have questions call Carol at 727-5947 or check us out on Facebook.

October 8 – We will meet at 7:45 a.m. today and leave at 8 a.m. because we plan to spend all day exploring Stone Mountain State Park in North Carolina. It will be a two-hour drive but what a gold mine for things to discover and trails to hike. The hike will be about six miles and is listed as moderate to strenuous. The views are spectacular and there is a wonderful waterfall. By now, we should all be in great shape and able to do this hike. Don’t let the driving distance stop you from experiencing this wonderful state park.