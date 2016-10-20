Hikers Club hiking Great Channels
The Johnson County Hikers Club is open to everyone. You do
not have to be highly experienced though the ability to hike the
length of the trail is essential. Beginners and supervised children
are welcome. We will meet in the parking lot of the Food Lion
on the Hwy. 421 end. We meet at 8:45 and leave at 9:00 sharp
unless otherwise stated. We carpool from there to the hike sites.
If you can’t meet us at Food Lion, we will be happy to look for
you at the Trailhead. Bring a walking stick, lunch, plenty of
water and sunscreen and a hat often comes in handy. All hikes
are on Saturday unless otherwise stated. Because of weather
conditions or unexpected events we may need to substitute our
stated destination for something more fitting that day. If you have
questions call Carol at 727-5947 or check us out on Facebook.
October 22 – Our last hike of the season is nothing less than
wonderful. We will hike Table Rock and Hawksbill and view
autumn in all its glorious splendor from the top down. This is
absolutely a camera ready hike. All together, we will probably
hike under six miles but all of them will be beautiful. Come
and help us celebrate a season of fun and adventure together.
