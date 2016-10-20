Hikers Club hiking Great Channels

The Johnson County Hikers Club is open to everyone. You do

not have to be highly experienced though the ability to hike the

length of the trail is essential. Beginners and supervised children

are welcome. We will meet in the parking lot of the Food Lion

on the Hwy. 421 end. We meet at 8:45 and leave at 9:00 sharp

unless otherwise stated. We carpool from there to the hike sites.

If you can’t meet us at Food Lion, we will be happy to look for

you at the Trailhead. Bring a walking stick, lunch, plenty of

water and sunscreen and a hat often comes in handy. All hikes

are on Saturday unless otherwise stated. Because of weather

conditions or unexpected events we may need to substitute our

stated destination for something more fitting that day. If you have

questions call Carol at 727-5947 or check us out on Facebook.

October 22 – Our last hike of the season is nothing less than

wonderful. We will hike Table Rock and Hawksbill and view

autumn in all its glorious splendor from the top down. This is

absolutely a camera ready hike. All together, we will probably

hike under six miles but all of them will be beautiful. Come

and help us celebrate a season of fun and adventure together.