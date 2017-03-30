Johnson-Cocke Smoky Mountains-Southeast Greene-Unicoi-Southeast Carter-Blount Smoky Mountains-Sevier Smoky Mountains-Southeast Monroe-Including the cities of Mountain City, Cosby, Cedar Creek, Erwin,Roan Mountain, Cades Cove, Gatlinburg, and Coker Creek1142 PM EDT Wed Mar 29 2017…HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…* EVENT…Southerly winds increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts in excess of 60 mph. * TIMING…Increasing winds late Thursday afternoon with strong damaging southerly winds possible Thursday night and early Friday morning. * IMPACTS…The high winds may down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Driving high profile vehicles in these conditions will be difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph…and/or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur