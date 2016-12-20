High School Equivalency classes
in session in Johnson County
High School Equivalency (HSE) Classes, formally known as
GED classes, are now in full swing in Johnson County at our
new Adult Education Classrooms, 372 Cold Springs Road,
Mountain City, Tennessee 37683- behind Department of Human
Services.
Need to qualify for a job, a promotion, or a better paying job?
Want to have the ability and knowledge to help your children
with their homework? Whatever the motivation, the new
Johnson County HSE/GED classes can help get you there!
