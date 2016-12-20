High School Equivalency classes

in session in Johnson County

High School Equivalency (HSE) Classes, formally known as

GED classes, are now in full swing in Johnson County at our

new Adult Education Classrooms, 372 Cold Springs Road,

Mountain City, Tennessee 37683- behind Department of Human

Services.

Need to qualify for a job, a promotion, or a better paying job?

Want to have the ability and knowledge to help your children

with their homework? Whatever the motivation, the new

Johnson County HSE/GED classes can help get you there!