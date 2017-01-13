High School Equivalency classes in session in Johnson County

High School Equivalency (HSE) Classes, formally known as

GED classes, are now in full swing in Johnson County at our

new Adult Education Classrooms, 372 Cold Springs Road,

Mountain City, Tennessee 37683- behind Department of Human

Services.

Need to qualify for a job, a promotion, or a better paying job?

Want to have the ability and knowledge to help your children

with their homework? Whatever the motivation, the new Johnson

County HSE/GED classes can help get you there!

For additional information and to sign up to earn your HSE/

GED, call this toll-free number (844)637-5697, or drop in at

our new class location during scheduled class times.

Day classes are held every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

from 8:30am-12pm, and Night Classes are held on Monday

and Thursday evenings from 4:30pm – 7:30pm. New Student

Orientations are held every Thursday from 8:30am – 12:30pm