High School Equivalency classes in session in Johnson County

High School Equivalency (HSE) Classes, formally known as
GED classes, are now in full swing in Johnson County at our
new Adult Education Classrooms, 372 Cold Springs Road,
Mountain City, Tennessee 37683- behind Department of Human
Services.
Need to qualify for a job, a promotion, or a better paying job?
Want to have the ability and knowledge to help your children
with their homework? Whatever the motivation, the new Johnson
County HSE/GED classes can help get you there!
For additional information and to sign up to earn your HSE/
GED, call this toll-free number (844)637-5697, or drop in at
our new class location during scheduled class times.
Day classes are held every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday
from 8:30am-12pm, and Night Classes are held on Monday
and Thursday evenings from 4:30pm – 7:30pm. New Student
Orientations are held every Thursday from 8:30am – 12:30pm
