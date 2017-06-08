Heritage Hall news

Friday, Saturday, June 2,3,9,-7pm & June 10- 3pm; JC Community Theatre’s Doublewide, Texas, another Jones, Hope, Wooten hilarious comedy, June 2,3,9,& 10. All the residents of the trailer park are plagued by Haywood Sloggett, the curmudgeon from across the road, who loathes their “trailer-trash” ways, especially their keeping a life-size illuminated nativity scene up year ’round. But these friends, enemies, and neighbors realize they’ll have to work together to defeat the encroaching annexation if they—and their way of life—have a snowball’s chance to survive being swallowed up by “the big guys.” The rollicking mayhem of this flat-out funny Jones Hope Wooten comedy escalates as the residents attempt to secede from Texas, discover a traitor in their midst, and turn the tables in a surprising and side-splitting finale. So grab your Stetson and come on over to Doublewide, Texas, where life is double the fun, double the joy, and where audiences double over with laughter!

Saturday, June 24, 7pm; The Jeff Little Trio, sponsored by Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank and Mountain City Dental, Jeff Little, another HH regular, has branched out from playing with Wayne Henderson and now has his own trio of professional musicians who have delivered impressive and professional entertainment to the Heritage Hall patrons for the last three years. Jeff always packs in a crowd of fans who love to hear him and his trio produce a diverse set list with something for everyone. According to NPR, Jeff Little is a remarkable musician, steeped in the tradition of his native Blue Ridge, yet also a virtuosic innovator.”

NEXT UP AT HH: PHANTOM, popular vintage Rock group from Damascus. For reservations. 423-727-7444

Heritage Hall is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the area with great shows at good prices. Most evening shows start at 7pm; unless otherwise noted, advance tickets are $10; gate tickets are $12 & youth tickets are $5. For tickets, or reservations, call 423-727-7444 and leave a message. The Box Office is normally open on Tuesday – Friday, 12 – 2 pm at 126 College Street. Also, please see heritagehalltheatre.org.

HISTORY OF HERITAGE HALL booklet is now on sale for just $5 at the Johnson County Welcome Center. Content goes back to the Twenties when the High School Auditorium was the center of the community and hosted a variety of events, contains several “way back when” pictures. This booklet was written by Evelyn Cook with layout design and editing by Celia Pennington. It makes wonderful gifts for those who graduated from the old high school or for those who have an interest in local history. For more information, call 423-727-1054.