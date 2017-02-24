Heritage Hall News from Mountain City Experience art at new heights in the mountains of East TN; visit Heritage Hall Theatre

Sunday, March 12, Symphony of the Mountains the Symphony of the Mountains comes to Heritage Hall from Kingsport, and while their brass ensemble wowed our patrons last year, this year’s event will focus on young musical artists with free admission for all youth. There will be an instrument building workshop at 2pm, and then at 3pm, the main event of an Interactive Concert will include two local youth groups, the JC JAM Group (Junior Appalachian Musicians) and the JCMS Vocal Intensity choral group, joining in a performance with the Sympathy. Then at 4:30, there will be a Petting Zoo during which the young people will be allowed to touch, examine, and learn about the instruments.

Adult tickets must be purchased on line or by phone from the SymphonyoftheMountains.org; 423 392 8423. Season Pass Holders will have their normal seating. Free tickets for all Youth will be available at the door.

Saturday, March 18 at 7pm, Heritage Hall will present Bristol Ballet’s “Celtic Flair”, sponsored by H&R Block. The excitement of Irish dancing and music will fill the air as music from the wildly popular “River Dance” is featured in much of the production, with tempos that vary from upbeat and exciting to soft and lyrical. Choreographed in the style of Irish Step Dance, some movements may be slightly familiar but with a balletic twist. “The music is great; the dancing is exciting. When you put the two together, it’s a sure success in entertainment.” Michele Plescia, artistic director

ALSO COMING TO HH MARCH 31 – APRIL 2: JCHS Players’ Up the Down Stairs Case, for more information, go to heritagehalltheatre.org

New ushers needed. If you love people, this is a rewarding, volunteer service which includes a free show. Current HH ushers need to attend an usher training class once a year. The first class will be held on Monday, March 6, 2pm, Heritage Hall for both new and current ushers. Please call DeLite, 423-727-7131 if you plan to attend training. Refreshments will be served.

Heritage Hall is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the area with quality entertainment at affordable pricing. Most evening shows start at 7pm; most tickets are $10 advance and $12 at door, and most youth seats are $5. For tickets, or reservations, call 423-727-7444 and leave a message. The Box Office is normally open on Tuesday – Friday, 12 – 2 pm at 126 College Street

HISTORY OF HERITAGE HALL booklet is now on sale for just $5 at the Johnson County Welcome Center. Content goes back to the Twenties when the High School Auditorium was the center of the community and hosted a variety of events, contains several “way back when” pictures. This booklet was written by Evelyn Cook with layout design and editing by Celia Pennington. It makes wonderful gifts for those who graduated from the old high school or for those who have an interest in local history. For more information, call 423-727-1054.