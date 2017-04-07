Heritage Hall news from Mountain City

Saturday, April 29, 7 pm, Classic Nashville Road Show, featuring Katie Deal and Jason Petty in a glorious tribute to country music legends. Remember when June fell for Johnny and Loretta was just a coal miner’s daughter? Let Classic Nashville Roadshow take you on a journey down memory lane with your favorite classic hits honoring the world’s most beloved country greats! Starring Jason Petty and Katie Deal, Classic Nashville Roadshow features renowned duets, such as Golden Ring; Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man and Jackson; poignant tunes like Crazy and He Stopped Loving Her Today; and gospel traditions such as Will the Circle Be Unbroken.Adv$20/Door $23

Heritage Hall is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the area with quality entertainment at affordable pricing. Most evening shows start at 7pm; most tickets are $10 advance and $12 at door, and most youth seats are $5. For tickets, or reservations, call 423-727-7444 and leave a message. The Box Office is normally open on Tuesday – Friday, 12 – 2 pm at 126 College Street