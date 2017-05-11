Heritage Hall news from Mountain City

Saturday, May 20, 7pm. Local favorite Kody Norris and the Watauga Mountain Boys will return to the HH stage for his annual homecoming concert. A high- energy blue grass musician, Kody Norris’s roots run deep in Johnson County, and Heritage Halls’ regular patrons have enjoyed watching him grow into a showman, a polished, professional musician and entertainer. Kody has packed the house for the last eleven years, and we have no reason to believe this year will be any different. He and his fiancé Mary Rachel Nalley along with the “boys” deliver an impressive show, and the energy is contagious. Because of sponsors like State Farm Insurance, Heritage Hall provides Johnson County with great shows for good prices.

Friday, Saturday, June 2,3,9,-7pm & June 10- 3pm; JC Community Theatre’s Doublewide, Texas, another Jones, Hope, Wooten hilarious comedy, June 2,3,9,& 10. All the residents of the trailer park are plagued by Haywood Sloggett, the curmudgeon from across the road, who loathes their “trailer-trash” ways, especially their keeping a life-size illuminated nativity scene up year ’round. But these friends, enemies, and neighbors realize they’ll have to work together to defeat the encroaching annexation if they—and their way of life—have a snowball’s chance to survive being swallowed up by “the big guys.” The rollicking mayhem of this flat-out funny Jones Hope Wooten comedy escalates as the residents attempt to secede from Texas, discover a traitor in their midst, and turn the tables in a surprising and side-splitting finale. So grab your Stetson and come on over to Doublewide, Texas, where life is double the fun, double the joy, and where audiences double over with laughter!

NEXT UP AT HH: Jeff Little Trio, Saturday, June 24, 7pm. Call today for reservations. 423-727-7444

Heritage Hall is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the area with great shows at good prices. Most evening shows start at 7pm; most tickets are $10 advance and $12 at door, and most youth seats are $5. For tickets, or reservations, call 423-727-7444 and leave a message. The Box Office is normally open on Tues – Friday, 12 – 2 pm at 126 College Street.

HISTORY OF HERITAGE HALL booklet is now on sale for just $5 at the Johnson County Welcome Center. Content goes back to the Twenties when the High School Auditorium was the center of the community and hosted a variety of events, contains several “way back when” pictures. This booklet was written by Evelyn Cook with layout design and editing by Celia Pennington. It makes wonderful gifts for those who graduated from the old high school or for those who have an interest in local history. For more info, call 423-727-1054.