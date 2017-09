Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m., Hee-Haw’s LuLu Roman with Chosen Road (with special guest The Johnson County JAM Program), a gospel bluegrass performance. Chosen Road is one of the busiest groups on the bluegrass scene, working as many as 250 dates each year, taking their message of forgiveness to music lovers all across the US. Tickets are $12 at the door – open seating. Presented by bluegrasstoday.com