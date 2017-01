Heavenly Light Baptist Church to hold fundraiser for Jessica Tester

Heavenly Light Baptist Church will hold a chili dinner fundraiser for Jessica Tester on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 12:00pm-5:00 pm at the VFW building. Jessica has been out of work since September and could use support. Meals are $5 or a donation and include chili, cornbread, dessert and drink. Psalm 46:1 God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.