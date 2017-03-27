This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of Southwest North Carolina...East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. .DAY ONE...Tonight ...Strong to isolated severe thunderstorms are expected this Afternoon and Evening for the Plateau and Central/Southern Tennessee Valley... An area of low pressure will move into the Tennessee valley late today and tonight. This system will produce scattered to broken areas of storms as they move northeast across the region. Due to the strong winds and cold air aloft, some of these thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail up to quarter size. The potential of severe storms will be mainly across the Plateau, and central and southern Tennessee Valley from late afternoon through the evening hours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday ...Risk of Severe Thunderstorms across the Plateau and southeast Tennessee late Thursday... Another storm system will move across the Tennessee valley Thursday producing showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may become severe across the Plateau and southeast Tennessee by late afternoon and evening.