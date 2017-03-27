This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of Southwest North Carolina…East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

.DAY ONE...Tonight

...Strong to isolated severe thunderstorms are expected this
Afternoon and Evening for the Plateau and Central/Southern
Tennessee Valley...

An area of low pressure will move into the Tennessee valley late
today and tonight. This system will produce scattered to broken
areas of storms as they move northeast across the region. Due to
the strong winds and cold air aloft, some of these thunderstorms
will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail up to quarter
size. The potential of severe storms will be mainly across the
Plateau, and central and southern Tennessee Valley from late
afternoon through the evening hours.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday

...Risk of Severe Thunderstorms across the Plateau and southeast
Tennessee late Thursday...

Another storm system will move across the Tennessee valley
Thursday producing showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms
may become severe across the Plateau and southeast Tennessee by
late afternoon and evening.
March 27, 2017