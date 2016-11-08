Gifted Child Find In Johnson County

Johnson County’s Gifted Child Find Search is looking for students with high intellectual potential. The definition and criteria for gifted eligibility as defined by the Tennessee Department of Education is a student whose intellectual abilities and potential for achievement are so outstanding that special provisions are required to meet his/her educational needs. Anyone, including parents, guardians, and community professionals may refer a student for screening and possible evaluation.

Eligibility for services as a gifted student is based on evaluation in each of the following areas: academic achievement, creative thinking, academic performance, and cognition/intelligence. A screening team of educational professionals considers screening information, previous evaluations, and teacher/parent input to determine if a comprehensive evaluation is needed. The team’s decision is based on multiple data sources. An assessment team will determine the types of assessments needed. All procedural safeguards are followed to ensure evaluation procedures are nondiscriminatory.

For more information, please contact the Johnson County Special Education Office at 423-727-2640.