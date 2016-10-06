‘Gift of the Heart’ accepting submissions for publication

Johnson County Community Hospital Foundation is conducting a fundraiser for cardiac rehabilitation equipment for our local hospital. A book is being compiled of male names categorized by honoring, memorializing, and celebrating the leaders of our future. Everyone is invited to list the names of special males in this gift book. This hardback book will be finalized on March 31, 2017 with books delivered to the hospital in May 2017.

The first book completed by the Hospital Foundation was in 2011. This book recognized females and raised funds for a new mammography unit at the hospital. For all of you who had wished for the book with male names to be compiled, your wish is being granted. Participation forms to include your special males in this book are available from any Foundation member, plus the Johnson County Community Hospital, the Johnson County Farm Bureau, and Johnson County Bank.

An exciting part of the Gift of the Heart is an opportunity for artists and writers to submit their work for possible publication. The Foundation is conducting an art contest and prose and poetry contest for folks of all ages. Information for the submission of adult art entries is available from Temple Reece at Johnson County Bank. Cristy Dunn, Johnson County High School art teacher, is coordinating the art contest for toddlers through age 24. Copies of contest rules and entry forms are available at the county schools. Forms may also be picked up at Johnson County Farm Bureau. Deadline for entries in each of these contests is November 22, 2016. For each of you who have dreamed of having your creative talents published, this could be your opportunity. All winning entries will be included in the Gift of the Heart.