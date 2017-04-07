Free medical clinic April 18th

Just Care – ETSU Medical Student Organized free clinic for Johnson County Tuesday, April 18th from 3:30 to 6:00PM at 100 Kellogg Drive off of Cold Springs Rd. next to Phoenix Medical Supply.

Sick walk-ins, EKGs, women’s health and PAP tests, men’s health, sports physicals, lung function tests, blood pressure, blood work, including sugars, cholesterol, thyroid function, liver function. If you are having your cholesterol or sugars checked, please do not eat after 8:00 AM the day of the test, and drink only water or black coffee without sugar or cream.

Questions? Contact Carolyn Sliger at (423) 439-6737 or sliger@etsu.edu