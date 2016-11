There will be a student organized free clinic for Johnson County on Tuesday, December 6th from 4:00 to 6:30 pm at 100 Kellogg Drive off of Cold Springs Road, next to Phoenix Medical Supply.

Sick walk-ins, EKG, PAP smear, women’s health, men’s health, lung function, blood sugar, cholesterol, school and sports physicals, blood pressure

For more information, contact Carolyn Sliger at 423 439 6737

info@just-care.org