First United Methodist Church to hold Annual Fall Bazaar

First United Methodist Annual Fall Bazaar: On Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. ‘til 1:30 pm, First United Methodist Church, 128 N. Church Street in Mountain City, will be holding its 39th annual Bazaar featuring their world -famous barbecued chicken. This year’s event will feature baked items, the Unique Boutique Thrift Store, a Book/Media Nook, and a holiday table of decorations. The chicken dinners will be served between 11:00 and 1:00, and can be eaten in (indoors or out), carried out, or delivered. Chicken dinner tickets are now available at FUMCs Unique Boutique on Wednesdays from 10-2, or see Richard Walsh, or Wanda Payne. Most of these dinners are sold out before the Bazaar, so get your tickets now. For more information, call 423-727-1054 and leave a message.