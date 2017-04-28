First hike the Johnson County Hikers Club is scheduled for Saturday, April 29th

The Johnson County Hikers Club is open to everyone. You do not have to be highly experienced though the ability to hike the length of the trail is essential. Beginners and supervised children are welcome. We will meet in the parking lot of the Food Lion in Mountain City on the Highway 421 end. We meet at 8:45 a.m. and leave at 9:00 a.m. sharp unless otherwise stated. We carpool from there to hike sites. Bring a walking stick, lunch, plenty of water and sunscreen. A hat often comes in handy, too. All hikes are on Saturday unless otherwise stated. Because of weather conditions or unexpected events, we may have to substitute our stated destination for something more fitting to the day. If you have questions, call Carol at 727-5947 or check us out on Facebook.

Hikers Club first hike April 29th

April 29th – Our first hike this season will be a walk on the Blue Ridge. We will hike from Bass Lake up to the Moses Cone Mansion and then back down. It is a mild and lovely walk to help us stretch our legs and get out in the woods together again. Total length is about five miles. Join us. You can meet new friends, greet some folks you have not seen since last Nov. and breathe some clean fresh air together