First Christian to allow community use of planned Christian Life Center

By Paula Walter

First Christian Church will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, March 11 at 11:00 am at 401 West Main Street in Mountain City. This site will be the location of the First Christian Life Center, a new facility that can be utilized not only by the church and its members, but the entire community. First Christian previously purchased the land where Dr. Joe Ray’s home and dental office once stood adjacent to the church.

According to Dwayne Dickson, pastor of First Christian Church, the new building will be approximately 5,000 square feet and will hold one large room with high ceilings, big enough to house a basketball court. There will be enough space for a large kitchen and classrooms.

The design of the new building is similar to the church, including the same style tower that tops First Christian Church located on Main Street. Dickson added they are hoping to use the facility for organized after school programs for middle school and high school students. “When Pastor Dickson presented his church plans to construct the life center with me, I was immediately enthusiastic that one of his goals is for it to be a multipurpose facility,” said Mayor Kevin Parsons. “I’m excited for his church and how it seems to fit in to what I want to do toward revitalizing downtown. I can certainly see how the potential new foot traffic could incubate more opportunities for new business on Main Street.”

According to Dickson, the church plans to use local craftsmen to construct the facility and wants to purchase the necessary materials locally. “We want to use local people as much as possible,” Dickson said. The goal is to have the facility completed by November or December of this year.

In addition to opening the new building up for community events, the facility will be used for Fifth Sunday Services at the church where the entire church gathers at one church service and then shares a meal together. Approximately 300 people will be able to be seated in a banquet setting.

“The building will be a great and beautiful addition to downtown Mountain City, but more importantly, it will be a great asset for the community and God’s kingdom,” Dickson said.” Come help us celebrate what God is doing at First Christian Church and in Johnson County.”

First Christian Churches extends an invitation to all friends of the church to join them in celebration as they break ground on the new center at 401 West Main Street. Music and pulled pork will be available for all to enjoy.